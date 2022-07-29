Jump to content
Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 July 2022 19:54
Hollywood Walk of Fame Construction
Hollywood Walk of Fame Construction
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

