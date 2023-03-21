Jump to content

Watch live as COP chiefs hold press conference on global climate change action

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 21 March 2023 11:58
Watch live from Denmark as presidents of COP27 and COP28 hold a press conference to discuss global climate change action.

It marks the end of a two-day ministerial meeting to assess action and progress on climate commitments.

The Copenhagen Climate Ministerial is the first climate ministerial meeting leading up to COP28, which will be held in Dubai.

It was chaired by the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, along with the COP28 president-designate.

Sultan al-Jaber, who is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, has previously called on world leaders to "fight climate change, not each other."

COP28 will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from 30 November through to 12 December.

