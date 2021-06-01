Eighteen million trees will be planted around Glasgow over the next decades as part of a new urban forest to tackle the climate crisis, councils in the region have pledged.

The Clyde Climate Forest project aims to increase woodland cover in the region increase from 17 to 20 per cent, while connecting wooded areas broken up by urban development.

The initiative is part of an effort to demonstrate commitment to restoring the national environment ahead of the United Nations COP26 conference being hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

Eight local councils in the greater Glasgow area have signed up to the climate forest target.

Some 18 million trees – 10 for every person living in Greater Glasgow – will be planted across Glasgow, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, and North and South Lanarkshire council areas.

The team behind the project aims to plant trees in areas of deprivation, former coalmining sites, vacant and derelict land, urban streets and rural areas.

Community groups and land managers have been called on to help the team identify places to plant new trees or replace ones that have been lost in the past.

Businesses are also being encouraged to get their staff involved with community tree-planting projects.

The project aims to reconnect around 29,000 hectares of broadleaved woodland in the region that has been fragmented due to urban development.

It is hoped that the project will help restore nature and boost biodiversity and breathe new life across the regions.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The pandemic has brought into focus like never before the value of local spaces as places to exercise, de-stress and engage with nature and this project can help to deliver the Green Recovery.

"The economic, ecological and social benefits will be extensive.”

Dave Signorini, chief executive of Scottish Forestry, said: "It will also provide a place for nature to connect, recover and thrive.

"Planting trees can help us reduce our carbon footprint and strengthen communities.

"Scottish Forestry is always ready to advise on the range of forestry grants that are on offer so that we can collectively get more trees in the ground.”

Additional reporting by PA