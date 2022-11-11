The Latest | UN Climate Summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Dozens of countries including the United States, India, Australia, Kenya, and the European Commission have launched a 12-month plan to boost technologies that would help tackle global warming.

The so-called Breakthrough Agenda backed by countries representing over half the world’s economy was announced Friday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.

It covers 25 areas in which the countries plan to accelerate the uptake of low-carbon technologies for power generation, road transport, agriculture, and steel and hydrogen production.

Scientists say that in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celesius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the world economy needs to decarbonize by 2050, meaning only as much greenhouse gas should be released as can be absorbed by natural or artificial means.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement that the plan would bring governments together to “scale critical technologies and create new markets.”

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.