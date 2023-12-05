Watch Live: Cop28 holds event on phasedown of coal power plants

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Cop28 holds an event on the phasing out of coal power plants in Dubai, UAE, on 5 December 2023.

Several nations have already committed to phasing out coal plants, which are known to largely contribute to global warming, being responsible for almost half of all fossil fuels.

The US is one of those nations, with US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry announcing it at Cop28 in Dubai. The decision puts pressure on large coal producers, like China, to phase out the fossil fuel.

Coal production and the use of coal power have slowed as cleaner sources of electricity have become more affordable. But several communities still depend on coal mines and plants, making a safe and sustainable transition away from coal essential.