Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Drones spotted near 4 Danish airports but authorities say no threat to the public

Drone activity has been spotted near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three other airports in the country

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 September 2025 07:25 BST

Drone activity was spotted overnight Wednesday into Thursday near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three other airports in the country, police said.

Authorities said they were unable to neutralize the drones but added there was no threat to the public. Flights were halted for several hours.

The latest drone activity comes just a few days after a similar incident at Copenhagen Airport, conducted by what police call a “capable actor.”

The Copenhagen drones grounded flights in the Danish capital for hours Monday night, prompting concerns that Russia could be behind the flyover above Scandinavia’s largest airport.

The government has planned a news conference for Thursday morning.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in