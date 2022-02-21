Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing
Fire service rescuers are expanding a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing
The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.
