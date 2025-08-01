Urgent warning for drivers risking lives on £145 million lifting bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorists are reportedly risking lives by ignoring red warning lights at a new £145 million lifting bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk, council chiefs have warned. The Gull Wing Bridge, hailed as the world's largest rolling bascule bridge and officially opened last year by the Princess Royal, spans Lake Lothing.

The bridge is designed to lift via hydraulic cylinders to allow boats to pass through. However, some drivers are said to be racing past the red signals, which indicate that gates are about to lower and the bridge is preparing to rise. This dangerous behaviour, seemingly an attempt to avoid minor delays, poses a significant safety hazard, according to local authorities.

Suffolk County Council said 112 breaches of the red safety lights were recorded between March and July.

In one incident, a van collided with the barrier leaving it inoperable and needing urgent repairs to prevent disruption to road and marine traffic.

open image in gallery The Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The council said it was pursuing the cost of the repairs from the company that owned the van.

The authority said no legal action for infringements has yet been issued, but bosses are considering introducing tougher measures that could include installing ANPR cameras.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council Cabinet member for Operational Highways, said: “Any red traffic warning light is there for a reason and to gamble on racing through them just to avoid a few minutes wait is highly irresponsible.”

Ben Cook, head of contract management and commissioning for Suffolk County Council, said: “While the numbers of red-light breaches remain relatively low, any instance of poor driver behaviour poses a risk to both safety and bridge operation.”

The bridge spans 345 metres in total and has a main bascule span that is 39.5 metres long.

When raised it can accommodate marine vessels up to 32 metres wide.