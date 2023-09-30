Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea Culpa: Re diffusion

Susanna Richards seeks solutions to last week’s errors in The Independent

Saturday 30 September 2023 12:00
Comments
<p>Here comes the science bit: you can’t expect journalists to know about these things </p>

Here comes the science bit: you can’t expect journalists to know about these things

(Getty/iStock)

It is a given in any media organisation that, by and large, the people employed there will know a fair bit about language and communication. On matters of science, however, I would wager that almost none of us is especially fluent. And so it was brought to our attention last week that we had, it seems, forgotten our first-year biology while editing an article written by one of our esteemed columnists, who had used a scientific term as a figure of speech.

Describing the influence of Rupert Murdoch, they wrote: “And the boss’s views – on climate, on Brexit, on elections, on Iraq, on capitalism, on the BBC – seeped, as if by osmosis, into columns and editorials.” I was 12 a long time ago; I recall an experiment involving an egg, but that is all I recall. And thus the analogy was able to pass through the semi-permeable membrane known as the subbing desk.

According to erudite reader John Harrison – whose assertion is supported by the entirety of the scientific canon, if only I had checked – osmosis occurs when some diluting element passes from a less concentrated solution to a more concentrated one, which means, if you think about it, that our analogy was the wrong way round. Given the strength of opinion alluded to on the Murdoch side of the equation, surely osmosis would have seen him influenced by the more neutral elements of the media?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in