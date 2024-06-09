Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea Culpa: lots of things are ‘smaller than Dorset’

Questions of language and style in last week’s Independent, reviewed by John Rentoul

Sunday 09 June 2024 06:00
Comments
The sun sets over the sea near Durdle Door in the English county of Dorset
The sun sets over the sea near Durdle Door in the English county of Dorset (Getty)

In an article about ancient rock art in South America, we said: “It’s thought likely that the thousand-square-mile area (smaller than Dorset) may well contain around 10,000 ancient engravings.” As several readers pointed out, the comparison with Dorset was less than helpful. Google tells me that Dorset is in fact 1,024 square miles, so “the size of Dorset” would have been fine, as we are talking about approximations.

At some point, someone had added “the English county of”, which may have been a misguided attempt to be helpful. If the reader is not familiar with Dorset, telling them that it is an English county does not help with the analogy.

Nature note: A photo caption on Friday said: “A puffin feeds on sand eels on the Farne Islands.” As John Harrison pointed out, this was not right, because the picture was of a puffin holding eels in its beak: if it was feeding on them, it would have swallowed them. Presumably, it was going to carry them back to the nest to feed its young.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in