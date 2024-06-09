Mea Culpa: lots of things are ‘smaller than Dorset’

In an article about ancient rock art in South America, we said: “It’s thought likely that the thousand-square-mile area (smaller than Dorset) may well contain around 10,000 ancient engravings.” As several readers pointed out, the comparison with Dorset was less than helpful. Google tells me that Dorset is in fact 1,024 square miles, so “the size of Dorset” would have been fine, as we are talking about approximations.

At some point, someone had added “the English county of”, which may have been a misguided attempt to be helpful. If the reader is not familiar with Dorset, telling them that it is an English county does not help with the analogy.

Nature note: A photo caption on Friday said: “A puffin feeds on sand eels on the Farne Islands.” As John Harrison pointed out, this was not right, because the picture was of a puffin holding eels in its beak: if it was feeding on them, it would have swallowed them. Presumably, it was going to carry them back to the nest to feed its young.