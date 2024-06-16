Mea Culpa: Going on about ongoing again

I have shut up about “ongoing” for a while, as I have ongone about it, but it is time to pick up the metaphorical red pen again.

We reported that the King typically rides a horse for Trooping the Colour but that this year, “because of his ongoing cancer treatment”, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage instead.

We do not need “ongoing”; in this case it is apparent that the cancer treatment is still happening, because that is why he has made the change.