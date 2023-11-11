Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea Culpa: the no longer decadent Nigella Lawson

The use and abuse of language in last week’s Independent, as adjudicated by John Rentoul

Saturday 11 November 2023 18:45
Comments
<p>‘And let me tell you another thing about vaccines, Brexit and foreigners...’ </p>

‘And let me tell you another thing about vaccines, Brexit and foreigners...’

(Getty)

We had this headline on our front page on Tuesday: “Nigella Lawson says she rarely hosts decadent dinner parties anymore.” We should have put “decadent” in quotation marks. We did not mean that Lawson often hosts austere and morally upright dinner parties; we meant that she rarely hosts any dinner parties these days, because she thinks they are “decadent”.

Also, and this is a mere stylistic preference, I would have “any more” as two words.

Cycle of hate: In an opinion article railing against Elon Musk’s decision to allow Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson back on Twitter, we asked: “What do Hopkins and Robinson contribute other than pedalling misinformation framed as ‘truth’?” That was changed to “peddling”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in