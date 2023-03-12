Watch live as thousands protest soaring cost of living in Moldova

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from Moldova as thousands protest against the soaring cost of living in the country.

Demonstrates have gathered at the capital, Chisinau, to rally against the rising costs on Sunday, 12 March.

Energy bills are particularly contentious, with the average cost now consuming most of an average household's income.

Pro-Western president Maia Sandu claims protesters are financed by Russia via exiled businessman Ilan Shor.

Protesters have been brought to the capital by buses from all over Moldova.

Sandu has previously claimed that the protests are part of a plan to "derail" Moldova from its course to one day join the European Union.

Today's protest is the latest of a series of demonstrations held in Chisinau over the long-running point of contention.

The Shor Party has previously accused authorities of using police “to thwart the demonstration and stop people from entering” the capital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.