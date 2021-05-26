Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut carbon emissions
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 May 2021 14:42
A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups.
The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world.
The court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans are not concrete enough.
Shell can appeal the ruling.