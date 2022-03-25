German health minister: no 'freedom day' from COVID yet

Germany’s health minister says it’s too soon to declare a ‘freedom day’ from COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant, claiming hundreds of lives each day

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 March 2022 10:30

German health minister: no 'freedom day' from COVID yet

Show all 2

Germany's health minister said Friday that it's too soon to declare a ‘freedom day’ from COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant, claiming hundreds of lives each day.

The country's disease control agency reported 296,498 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 288 deaths.

German lawmakers voted last week to let most federal rules on wearing masks and testing expire. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach urged the country's 16 states to use their powers to ensure social distancing and other safety measures in virus hotspots.

“The pandemic isn't over by a long shot,” Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin. “There can be no talk of a 'freedom day.' Quite the contrary.”

He said the real number of daily infections wasn't known but could be twice that currently reported. Hospitals in particular were having to cancel procedures due to large numbers of sick staff, he added.

Recommended

Germany has had fewer deaths per capita than comparable European countries since the start of the outbreak, but officials are concerned that the low vaccination rate of under 76% could result in many more severe cases in future, particularly among the older population.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in