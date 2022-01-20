After 2-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, Jazz Fest returns
After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson
Festival organizers announced the lineup for the festival Thursday. It's scheduled over two weekends, Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8.
Also performing at the festival are Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley and The Avett Brothers. Louisiana stars taking the stage include PJ Morton, Lauren Daigle, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, Nicholas Payton, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.
VIP packages, general admission weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now. Single-day tickets will go on sale soon.
Ticket holders who chose to roll over their tickets for the canceled 2020 and 2021 festivals will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.
