Czechs shorten COVID isolation, quarantine, due to omicron

The Czech government has decided to cut isolation restrictions for those testing positive for COVID-19 from 14 to five days, and also similarly shortened quarantine time for close contacts of infected people

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:16
Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Czech government decided on Wednesday to cut isolation restrictions for those testing positive for COVID-19 from 14 to five days, and also similarly shortened quarantine time for close contacts of infected people.

The measure will become effective Jan. 11, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said.

It was approved ahead of an anticipated surge of the coronavirus' highly contagious omicron variant that experts expect will become dominant in the country later this month.

The Czech decision follows similar measures by several other EU members and the United States in response to omicron variant-driven record surges in infections.

It’s aim is “to prevent the state from collapsing,” Valek said.

Recommended

At the same time, the government gave a final green light to a plan to test all employees for the coronavirus.

Valek said it will be mandatory for all, including those who have received a booster shot, to have self-tests twice a week, starting on Jan 17.

Valek said he expected the measure to be in place for three weeks. The cost will be covered by health insurers.

New infections in the Czech Republic had been declining since a record high in late November, but started growing again this week.

Overall, the country of 10.7 million has registered more than 2.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and 36,397 deaths.

The country’s infection rate was at 368 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Valek again urged people to get vaccinated.

So far, almost 6.7 million Czechs have been fully vaccinated, a rate below the EU average. Another almost 2.6 million have received a booster shot.

Recommended

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in