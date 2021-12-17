The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.

The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.

The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a very serious threat to us now” during a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, west London, on Friday. He also urged people to get their booster jabs.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that a “tsunami” of omicron cases is hitting the country. 51.4% of Covid-19 cases in Scotland are likely to be omicron, with a predicted R number of above four.

The hospitality industry continues to suffer as a result of cancellations sparked by the wave of omicron cases, and the leader of Westminster City Council said people cancelling plans in the run-up to Christmas is having a “devastating” impact on London’s West End.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the UK government to commit to financial support for the hospitality industry, announcing a £100m package of Scottish government money “for the impact businesses are already suffering”, including £66m for hospitality. However, Ms Sturgeon conceded it was not as much as needed.

Asked why she not yet ordered football matches and other big events to be cancelled, she said: “I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people … I don’t have the ability compensate events.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Had we the financial support mechanisms in place that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be able to give more straightforward advice to events to say, ‘Don’t have events go ahead right now’.”

She added: “The UK government has to get its finger out – it has to step up and provide this support.”

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the country is “severely constrained by the current position of the UK Treasury and its refusal to open vital support schemes, such as furlough”.

Speaking to the BBC earlier on, Mr Drakeford hinted that further restrictions could be introduced, saying “we may need to put some extra protections in place.”

He confirmed an earlier announcement that nightclubs and late-night bars in Wales will close from 27 December to combat the risk of Omicron super-spreader events over New Year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that, of 3,276 recorded responses, 39 per cent of adults in Britain do not think life will return to normal in the next year. ONS said the figure was twice as high as December 2020, when it was 18 per cent.

Across Europe, governments are preparing to implement further restrictions. As of Saturday 18 December, France will not allow visitors travelling from the UK to enter the country without a “compelling reason”.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that in the face of a “cruel virus,” the government has to consider unpopular new measures such as early closing times for bars and restaurants.

“We’re all feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression, but that cannot deflect us from making the right decisions to keep our people safe,” he said on Twitter.

Germany is expected to announce stricter measures later on Friday, introducing a quarantine period for travellers from the UK for two weeks upon arrival.