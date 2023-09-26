Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The crew of a commercial fishing boat recovered a man who had fallen overboard from a tanker and began CPR before the Coast Guard rushed him to shore for medical care, officials said.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and CPR continued aboard a Coast Guard rescue boat that took him to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said. The man's condition was not known.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

From there, the crew member was transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat that brought him to shore, Jackson said.