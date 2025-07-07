Greece detains 1,200 migrants in three days as arrivals from Libya surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Greece say more than 1,200 migrants have been detained on the island of Crete and the nearby islet of Gavdos over the past three days, following a surge in arrivals from Libya.

The coast guard said multiple boats were intercepted off Crete’s southern coast from Saturday through Monday, prompting regional officials to request additional government assistance.

The uptick in arrivals coincided with a visit by Greece’s foreign minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, to Libya for talks with both the internationally recognized government and a rival administration, amid efforts to address the growing migration crisis and a maritime boundary dispute.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said patrols by the coast guard and navy in the region are likely to be intensified. He added that approximately 8,000 migrants have reached Crete since the start of the year.

“It’s a complex and extremely serious issue. Crete and its residents are under significant strain,” Marinakis said. “We hope that all the diplomatic efforts will bear fruit. Otherwise, we will be forced to adopt stricter and far more large-scale measures to ensure the country is protected.”

Migrants typically make the 350-kilometer (220-mile) journey to Crete in unseaworthy boats — often hastily constructed to survive a single voyage or in abandoned vessels modified in scrapyards.

Gavdos, a tiny island south of Crete, has been overwhelmed by arrivals. Boats and dinghies remain washed up on its pebble beaches, many of them accessible only on foot.

On one remote beach, David, a migrant from war-torn South Sudan, sat with five others as they rested to decide what to do next.

Speaking to The Associated Press, he said smugglers beat several people during the journey and demanded more money than originally agreed.

“After you pay the money, everything is by force. If you talk, they hit you,” he said. “The boat was very dangerous — too many people.”

David, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said he hoped to stay anywhere in Europe.

“We didn’t come to cause a problem. We came to save our lives,” he said. “If you stay, you die.”

European Commissioner Magnus Brunner is expected to travel to Libya this week with government representatives from Greece, Italy and Malta to push for tougher action from Libyan authorities to curb migrant departures for Europe. ___ Derek Gatopoulos contributed from Athens, Greece ___ Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration