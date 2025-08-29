Ronaldo remains the face of the Saudi soccer league as the season kicks off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronaldo is still a name above all others when attention turns to the Saudi soccer league's season-opening round.

Just like it was earlier this month when more than 30,000 fans turned out in Hong Kong to watch Al-Nassr defeat Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the first semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup on Aug. 19, he's part of the league's growth and marketing plans.

“The majority can only be described as Cristiano Ronaldo fans,” Chris KL Lau, a Hong Kong resident and fan, told The Associated Press. “The match had an electric buzz and each time Ronaldo had the ball there was excitement.”

The Portuguese star was mobbed the following day when he visited the city’s official Cristiano Ronaldo museum. “Fans have travelled from across China, Saudi Arabia and the Asia-Pacific to see him,” Lau said.

After Ronaldo left Manchester United and joined the Saudi Pro League in December 2022, other big names followed to Riyadh, Jeddah and elsewhere, including Karim Benzema, Neymar and Riyad Mahrez. The ‘Big Four’ — Al-Nassr, Ittihad as well as Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli — were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2023 and have budgets as big as ambitions.

The league season kicked off Thursday with three games. Ronaldo's Al Nassr opens Friday against Al Taawoun.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still the international face of the league, backers are working to expand the reach of the league. But the importance of Ronaldo's presense was evident in the second game at Hong Kong Stadium between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah, when organizers announced a crowd of 16,000. Some doubt that figure.

“Those who were at the game reckon only 5,000 to 6,000 fans were inside,” Lau said “Fans were happy to splash the cash for Ronaldo but were less inclined to do so for Al-Ahli and Al Qadsiah. This resulted in rows of empty seats."

Expanding influence

Simon Chadwick, a specialist in the relationship between sports, geopolitics and economics, said while people are aware Ronaldo plays in Saudi Arabia, “It's questionable just how much they know about Al-Nassr or the Pro League.”

“He has been helpful in raising global awareness of Saudi football," Chadwick, professor of Afro-Eurasian Sport at Emlyon Business School in Paris, told AP, "but there needs to be greater depth and more sustainable engagement in relations with fans.”

Wael Al Fayez, the league's chief commercial officer, says that is already happening.

“Last season, we reached a record 180 countries worldwide, up from 150 the year before,” Al Fayez said. “On the sponsorship side, international deals have surged by 200%, which reflects real, measurable growth. On social media, our following grew from 11 million to 15 million last season, with a 60% jump in engagement.”

Playing games overseas is another strategy. As Lau, the fan in Hong Kong, noted: “Media coverage here means it was impossible not to be aware of these matches."

Attracting fans around the world, as major European clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool already do, is a long process.

“If Saudi clubs are to compete on the same basis, it will take decades to build a global fan base,” Chadwick said. ”So they need to tell a different story to people. The likes of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal need to give fans something that they can’t get elsewhere.”

Next goal

This could involve becoming Asia’s premier club team.

“Currently, there is no obvious candidate that qualifies as Asia’s No. 1 club or brand," Chadwick said, "so why shouldn’t this be a Saudi club?”

Domination of Asian continental club competitions will help.

The investment in players has clearly increased standards. Three of the four semifinalists in last season's Asian Champions League were from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli going on to win the title.

At the Club World Cup in August, Al-Hilal was the only Asian team to make a big impact, drawing with Real Madrid in the group stage and then defeating Manchester City 4-3 in the round of 16.

“The appetite for football globally is growing, and the Saudi Pro League is on its way to become the home of football outside Europe,” Al-Fayez said. “It’s been an incredible start to our journey, and the momentum is undeniable.”

