Ronaldo gets police caution for incident at Everton match

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a police caution after footage was posted online of the Manchester United forward appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April.

Merseyside Police said Wednesday that “the matter has now concluded.”

The 37-year-old soccer great was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage," Merseyside Police said in a statement on Wednesday. “The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution."

Under British law, a caution is essentially a warning given out by police for a minor crime if the person admits to the offense. A conditional caution means the person must also fulfil a certain obligation, such as replacing damaged property.

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

