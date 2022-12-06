Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last match.
Goncalo Ramos was listed in the starting lineup in Ronaldo's place.
Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.
