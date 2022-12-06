Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal's game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo's attitude in the last match.

Goncalo Ramos was listed in the starting lineup in Ronaldo's place.

Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports