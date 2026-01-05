Photos from the Critics Choice Awards
Celebrities attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday as Hollywood gathered to honor standout achievements in film and television.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Celebrities attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday as Hollywood gathered to honor standout achievements in film and television.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks