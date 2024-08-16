Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military draft as regional tensions soar

Croatia's defense minister says the government will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 August 2024 10:41
Croatia Military Draft
Croatia Military Draft (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1 next year, the country's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late Thursday.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in Europe following the Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as an apparent arms race and military buildup in the Balkans which went through a bloody war in the 1990s.

This decision marks a return to conscription, which was suspended in 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based system.

"We increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, their material rights not only through personal income but also through daily wages and everything they are entitled to,” the minister told the Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday.

“The modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the agreement with our allies and the NATO leadership,” the minister said, adding that there will be no saving of funds in this area.

Other countries in Europe are considering similar measures or have reinstated mandatory military service in response to heightened regional tensions.

Last year, Latvia reinstated military conscription in response to the threat posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Serbia, Croatia’s biggest rival in the Balkans, is also mulling to reactivate conscription.

