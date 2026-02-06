Cuba's power outages and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean
Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2026
Cubans getting by without power as outages persist and tensions with US escalate. Argentina fires ravage pristine Patagonia forests. After Mexico bans vapes, cartels tighten their grip on a booming market.
This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.
