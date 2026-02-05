Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Cubans getting by without power as outages persist and tensions with US escalate

Much of Cuba remains hit with constant power outages, stemming from aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants. Uncertainty looms over potential aid from Russia or Mexico, after the U.S. attacked Venezuela, disrupting oil shipments. And while residents struggle to find basic necessities and the crisis deepens, some of them emphasize the need for resilience and joy amid adversity.

