Photos of Cuban women embracing nail art as escape from economic crisis

Ramon Espinosa
Friday 11 July 2025 05:14 BST

Despite Cuba’s economic crisis, many women are embracing elaborate nail art as a bold fashion statement. Manicurists like Marisel Darias Valdés treat it as an art form, creating intricate designs that can take hours and cost up to $40 — more than triple the average monthly salary.

