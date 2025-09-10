Cyprus will host a regional firefighting hub as climate change worsens blazes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Commission will propose setting up a regional firefighting hub based in Cyprus that could also assist Middle East countries in battling major wildfires, the head of the bloc's executive arm said Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual address to the European Parliament that it was necessary to “give ourselves the tools” to combat wildfires made worse by climate change as summers become “hotter, harsher and more dangerous.”

“This summer, we all saw the pictures of Europe’s forests and villages on fire,” Von der Leyen said. “More than a million hectares were burned. ... The scale of the damage is enormous. And we know it is not a one-off.”

The announcement comes as reports have suggested that climate change worsened wildfires in southern Europe this summer, with the likelihood of similar wildfire outbreaks rising sharply.

Von der Leyen did not provide specifics on how the Cyprus-based hub will operate or what resources it will have.

Cypriot officials proposed setting up such a hub on the Mediterranean island nation as early as 2022, with additional firefighting aircraft that could quickly respond to wildfires, particularly in Mideast countries such as Lebanon, Jordan and Israel.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides hailed the announcement on social media as “hugely important” for the region. His government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said the creation of such a hub would bolster the EU’s operational capabilities along its southern axis and also benefit the bloc’s Mideast neighbors.

In July, Cyprus suffered one of its worst wildfires in recent memory that killed two elderly people trying to flee the fast-moving flames in their car. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and more than 40 square miles of land in the southern foothills of the Troodos mountain range were scorched.

A few weeks before the wildfire’s outbreak, Cyprus’ Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou said the country was in the process of bolstering its fleet of firefighting aircraft. She said tenders were out for three fixed-wing aircraft with a water-carrying capacity of 3,000 liters (800 gallons), each in line with EU guidelines, as part of a five-year plan for the island nation to build a state-owned fleet with 10 such planes.

As in previous years, Jordan, Israel, Egypt and Lebanon dispatched helicopters and other fixed-wing aircraft to help Cypriot authorities put out July’s wildfire. Cyprus — the closest EU member country to the Middle East — often reciprocates when it receives calls for help.