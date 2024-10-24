The Czech Republic becomes one of last EU countries to sign a treaty with the Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Czech Republic signed a treaty over its relations with the Vatican on Thursday, becoming one of the last European Union countries to do so.

The lower chamber of Parliament rejected the treaty in 2003, saying the Catholic Church would receive preferential treatment over other churches and that it would be disadvantageous for the country, considered one of the most atheist in the European Union.

The document was signed Thursday in Prague by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Fiala called it a “balanced” document that “fully respects our legal order." The full text was not expected to be made public until after the treaty is ratified.

The document still has to be approved by both houses of Parliament and ratified by President Petr Pavel to become effective.

Among its provisions, the country guarantees the freedom of thought, conscience, and religious belief and recognizes Catholic marriages. It also gives a legal ground for the Catholic Church to provide religious services in hospitals, prisons, military and police forces.

The Vatican has signed a similar treaty with 25 EU members states and a total of 64 countries in the world, the Czech government said.

Fiala’s coalition government said in its policy statement after it was sworn in following the 2021 general election that it was ready to negotiate and approve such a treaty.