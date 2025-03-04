The flow of oil from Russia to the Czech Republic is interrupted again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oil deliveries to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline have been halted, the state company operating the pipeline network said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why oil deliveries stopped via the pipeline, the only one delivering oil to the country from Russia. Problems with supplies are not expected as the Czechs shift away from dependence on Moscow.

The Czech Republic also has three months of reserves.

This is the second time delivery to the country has been recently interrupted. The last time was for several days in December.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are the only remaining European Union member states still receiving oil from Russia. The other 24 stopped buying it as part of EU sanctions following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Czechs announced in January they had completed a project to end the country’s dependence on oil delivery from Russia after investing some $60 million to double the capacity of the Italian TAL pipeline to 8 million metric tons a year. A branch of the pipeline, which continues as IKL through Germany, serves the Czech Republic, or Czechia.

The state company overseeing the pipeline network in the Czech Republic, Mero, said it has completed the testing of that pipeline and it can be immediately used if needed.