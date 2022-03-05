AP Week in Pictures: Global
From Feb. 26-March 4, 2022
From a man kneeling in the snow begging for food in winter on the medieval Charles Bridge in the Czech Republic, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's heroic refusal to evacuate his country during Russia's ongoing attack as it devastates the citizens, their homes, institutions and cities, leading to over one million refugees fleeing to other countries, to Helen Mirren receiving the life achievement award at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Southern California, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
