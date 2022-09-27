Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 27 September 2022 04:39

Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

Show all 17
APTOPIX Cowboys Giants Football

CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that featured a big fourth-down gamble by Mike McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 Monday night.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games.

Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards, including the 1-yarder touchdown to Lamb, in winning his second straight game filling in for the injured Dak Prescott (thumb).

Saquon Barkley scored on a weaving 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants a brief 13-6 lead. Graham Gano added three field goal, including a 51-yarder with 3:37 to play to make it a one-score game.

The Giants got the ball back with 1:45 to play, but the series ended quickly with an interception by Trevon Diggs, sending New York coach Brian Daboll to his first defeat.

Recommended

If there was a big play in the game, it came from McCarthy. Faced with a fourth-and-4 at the Giants 41 with the score tied at 13 and 10:27 to play, the Dallas coach went for the first down. Rush hit Lamb right at the sticks on the next play and then hit tight end Peyton Hendershot for 10. He then found Lamb on consecutive passes of 26 and then the sensational one-hander on a fade route for the go-ahead score.

A 28-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin set up a 44-yarder by Maher that stretched the lead.

Dallas came into the game having allowed only one touchdown in each of its first two games, and the trend continued on Monday night. The defense hounded Daniel Jones, sacking him five times, with DeMarcus Lawrence tying his career high with three.

Maher sandwiched field goals of 26 and 28 yards around a 42-yarder by Gano to give Dallas a 6-3 halftime lead.

The Cowboys also got a big play on special teams as defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt by Gano on New York's opening possession.

INJURIES:

Cowboys: Lawrence was injured early in the third quarter when he hurt a foot on a play that Jones was sacked by safety Donovan Wilson. ... The Giants had Sterling Shepard seemingly hurt a leg on New York's final offensive play.

UP NEXT: Cowboys: Return home to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Giants: Complete three-game homestand with a game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Recommended

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in