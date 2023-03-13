Police: 4 die in shooting at Dallas apartment building

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said Monday.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for either suspect.

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10 p.m. Sunday found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have not provided information on a possible motive for the shootings.

Police said officers located the suspects' vehicle a few miles from the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and both were taken into custody just after 10 p.m.