Independent
Shooting reported at a Dallas high school, and officials soon after say campus secured

School officials in Texas say police have responded to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school where students were seen leaving the campus

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 April 2025 21:14 BST

Police responded Tuesday to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school where students were seen leaving the campus and school authorities later reported the campus had been secured.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the incident, which drew a large number of police and emergency vehicles to the campus of Wilmer-Hutchins High School in south Dallas.

The Dallas Independent School District later said the campus had been secured but it did not elaborate on what had occurred. The school has roughly 1,000 students.

Aerial television footage taken above the high school showed multiple police vehicles at the complex on Tuesday afternoon.

By mid-afternoon the school district said parents could reunite with students at a nearby stadium. The district also said counselors were available on site.

