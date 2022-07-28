Jump to content
Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress

Washington Commanders Dan Snyder is set to testify Thursday morning before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct

Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 July 2022 13:03

Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify before Congress

Washington Commanders Dan Snyder is set to testify Thursday morning before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.

A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says Snyder will give a deposition virtually and in private.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder, who is in Israel, will testify voluntarily after committee members came to an agreement with his legal team on those terms. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition.

Snyder is testifying a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss Washington's workplace culture and the league's investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson's findings.

Washington opened training camp on Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

