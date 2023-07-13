ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands.

Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces has spilled into Darfur where war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed back in 2003. He said the country is now “in peril of allowing history to repeat itself,” Khan said.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC and Khan said the court’ still has a mandate under that measure to investigate crimes. He said people in the vast region are living in fear of their lives, in the middle of conflict and with their homes burning.