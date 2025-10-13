Plane crashes onto a Massachusetts highway, killing 2 and wounding 1 on the ground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small plane crashed along a major highway in southeastern Massachusetts early Monday amid rain and strong winds, killing both people on board and wounding another person on the ground, authorities said.

In videos taken by people in passing vehicles, smoke could be seen billowing up above Interstate 195 from scattered, blazing debris. The highway was closed in both directions near the crash site in Dartmouth, a town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) miles south of Boston, the state Department of Transportation said.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement it was not aware of any survivors on the plane, which it said may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport. However, officials said it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or passenger details.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash, saying a Socata TBM-700 had departed from the New Bedford airport.

No information about the people on board would be made public, authorities said, pending notification of their next of kin.

A person on the ground was also taken to the hospital, state police said.

At the time of the crash, the National Weather Service said a nor’easter had brought rain and winds from 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which state police said would likely take over the investigation, said in an email that it could not respond to media inquiries due to the government shutdown.