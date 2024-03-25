Boeing CEO Calhoun to step down from post by end of year
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will be stepping down at the end of the year from the top job at the company, which is under pressure from major airlines wanting to know how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes
Via AP news wire
Monday 25 March 2024 12:23
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America's most storied manufacturers.
Board Chair Larry Kellner has also told the company he doesn't plan to stand for re-election.