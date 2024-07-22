Jump to content

Local sheriff says shots fired inside an Iowa mall

A sheriff says there has been a shooting inside a mall in Davenport, Iowa

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 July 2024 00:04
Shots were fired inside an Iowa mall on Monday, a local sheriff said. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed the shooting Monday inside NorthPark Mall in Davenport, an east-central Iowa city near the border with Illinois, KWQC-TV reported.

Authorities haven’t said if there were any injuries or if anyone was taken into custody.

Video posted on Facebook shows police and medics gathered outside the mall.

Jason Signer and Isabelle Ortiz, both 18, told the Quad-City Times that they were sitting in the mall when they heard three gunshots, yelling and saw people running. They both ran.

