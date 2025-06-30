Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wimbledon brings out David Beckham, Maria Sharapova and other stars on Day 1

David Beckham and Maria Sharapova are among the stars of sports and screen at Wimbledon for the start of the tournament

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 June 2025 13:01 BST
CWC PSG Inter Miami Soccer
CWC PSG Inter Miami Soccer (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

David Beckham and Maria Sharapova were among the stars of sports and screen at Wimbledon on Monday for the start of the tournament.

Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club at age 17, posted a selfie with Beckham on Instagram with the caption: “Let the (Wimbledon) games begin” with an emoji of a tennis balls.

Sharapova will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this year.

Former England soccer captain Beckham was on the list of guests expected to attend Centre Court matches on Day 1. Others included Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and former England soccer coach Gareth Southgate.

Beckham is the only player to score for England at three World Cups. He is the co-owner of American club Inter Miami, which is led by Lionel Messi and was eliminated Sunday from the Club World Cup in the United States with a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in