Watch Live: Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks at Aspen Security Forum

Watch live as David Cameron speaks at the Aspen Security Forum (ASF) in Washington DC on 7 December.

The Foreign Secretary will sit in conversation with Jennifer Griffin, Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News at 10:15am local time (3:15pm UK).

He will reaffirm both the strength of the UK’s relationship with the US and proclaim the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

It is the former Prime Minister’s first visit to Washington DC since taking office, and he will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior US Government figures, as well as Republican and Democratic Congressional leaders.

The ASF serves as a public venue for domestic and global leaders to discuss key national security and foreign policy issues.