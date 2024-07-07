Jump to content

Britain's new top diplomat in Poland discusses closer ties with Europe and support for Ukraine

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy has held talks with his Polish counterpart as part of his first international trip seeking to tighten U.K. relations with the European Union and stress support for Ukraine in its war against Russia

Via AP news wire
Sunday 07 July 2024
Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy held talks with his Polish counterpart on Sunday as part of his first international trip seeking to tighten U.K. relations with the European Union and stress support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Lammy said he was visiting Britain's “key partners” in Europe — Poland, Germany and Sweden, all NATO members — for cooperation and security talks.

He said that Britain’s military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will remain unwavering, while it wants a “reset” with Europe in the areas of climate protection, energy and migration.

Lammy was appointed Friday after the Labor Party’s landslide election victory. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will fly to Washington on Tuesday for a NATO meeting.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski hosted Lammy in his mansion in Chobielin, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Warsaw.

