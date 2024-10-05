Police: Former New York governor and stepson assaulted during evening walk

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson sustained minor injuries when they were assaulted on a Manhattan street by four men and a woman as they went for an evening walk, police said Saturday.

The 70-year-old former governor, a Democrat, and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were walking on an Upper East Side street about 8:30 p.m. Friday when they were attacked, the New York Police Department and a spokesperson for Paterson said.

Both were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries to the face and were released early Saturday, authorities said.

Paterson, who is legally blind, also sustained minor injuries to his body.

In a statement, police labeled the attack a “gang assault” and sought help from the public to learn more about the assault.

Paterson served as governor from 2008 to 2010, assuming the post after Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a prostitution scandal.

Sean Darcy, a spokesperson for Paterson, said in a statement that the people involved in the assault apparently had a previous interaction with Sliwa.

Paterson and Sliwa were able to fight off their attackers, Darcy said.

Paterson and his wife, Mary, “are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums,” Darcy said.

He added that Paterson’s main concern Saturday was New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga as he leads the Mets in their opening playoff game against the Philadelphia Phillies.