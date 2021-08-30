Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, partner wed in New Mexico

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a married woman.

Haaland and longtime partner Skip Sayre wed Saturday night in New Mexico said Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz.

Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister. The ceremony incorporated elements honoring her Native American ancestry.

According to Schwartz, guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines.

But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors the whole time have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former New Mexico congresswoman is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department. She is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.