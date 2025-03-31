Defense Department to offer new round of voluntary resignations, retirements. There are few details

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Defense Department is going to offer a new round of voluntary resignations and retirements to the civilian workforce, but details are slim.

In a brief memo, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon would “immediately” offer voluntary early retirements and begin another deferred resignation plan. He warned that “exemptions should be rare,” but provided no specifics on what the offers will look like or say whether they would go out to the entire civilian workforce of more than 900,000.

And, while he signed the memo on Friday, it wasn't released to Pentagon leaders until Monday, and there was no information on when or how those offers will be distributed and when the deadlines will be.

Hegseth in the memo said he wants to use the voluntary programs in order to “maximize participation so that we can minimize the number of involuntary actions that may be required.”

The cuts are part of the broader effort by billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk ’s Department of Government Efficiency Service to slash the federal workforce and dismantle U.S. agencies.

In mid-March, a senior defense official said roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department, in an effort to reach the goal of a 5% to 8% cut in that workforce.

Fewer than 21,000 workers who took the first voluntary resignation offer are leaving in the coming months, the official said at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide personnel details. In addition, the Pentagon hopes to slash about 6,000 positions each month by simply not replacing workers who routinely leave.

Officials have not said how many Defense Department civilians accepted the initial offer — also known as the “Fork in the Road” — but were turned down. In some cases supervisors deemed the employees essential to national security.

According to the new memo, service secretaries and other department leaders will provide a proposed new organizational chart with consolidated management, position titles and numbers "clearly depicted' by April 11.