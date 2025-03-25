Corporate capital Delaware is changing its law in fight pitting corporate insiders vs. investors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delaware lawmakers put aside protests from major institutional investors and approved fast-tracked legislation Tuesday night that backers say will protect its status as the corporate capital of the world after criticism by billionaire Elon Musk and other influential business titans rattled public officials.

The bill is headed to Gov. Matt Meyer, a Democrat who met with corporate leaders about their concerns about precedent-setting court decisions governing corporate conflicts of interest and urged lawmakers to quickly pass changes to the law.

They did, sending the bill through both chambers within two weeks of its introduction, despite shareholders’ lawyers and pension funds slamming it as a giveaway to billionaires and corporate insiders. The House approved it Tuesday night, 32-7, after a unanimous Senate earlier in March.

Delaware’s experienced corporate law courts and their well-developed body of corporate case law have become the go-to destination to settle all sorts of business disputes as the legal home of more than 2 million corporate entities, including two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies.

The state also reaps billions of dollars from the activity, making lawmakers nervous that corporations could flee Delaware and undercut a major source of revenue.

In hearings, lawmakers were warned by corporate lawyers and state officials that businesses were contemplating moving their legal home — a “Dexit,” as it has been dubbed — and that startups are being advised to incorporate elsewhere, such as competitors Nevada or Texas.

A legal challenge is widely expected after Meyer signs the bill.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at: https://x.com/timelywriter.