Delta plane wing clips empty aircraft during pushback from gate in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines says one of its plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate in Atlanta

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 August 2025 20:15 BST
Delta Plane-Clipped
Delta Plane-Clipped (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Delta Air Lines plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Sunday morning in Atlanta, the airline said.

The wing of the plane “reportedly made contact” with an empty aircraft, Delta said in a brief written statement to The Associated Press.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. Passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay.

On board the commercial aircraft were 192 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants.

No injuries were reported, according to Delta, which has its headquarters in Atlanta.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

