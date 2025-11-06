Delta pilot didn't recall instructions before NYC airport ground collision, NTSB report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The captain of one of the Delta Air Lines regional jets that collided at the intersection of two taxiways at LaGuardia Airport in New York last month told investigators he did not recall hearing instructions to give way to the other plane, according to a preliminary report Thursday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

An aircraft carrying 32 people was preparing for takeoff to Roanoke, Virginia, on the night of Oct. 1 when its wing made contact with the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, with 61 people aboard. The low-speed collision injured a flight attendant, damaged the nose of one plane and a wing of the other.

The investigation is continuing and the NTSB report does not cite a cause for the collision between flights 5155 and 5047.

The preliminary report notes that the ground controller instructed the outbound flight 5155 to “give way” to another plane on the ground. The flight crew read back the instructions, but the pilot told investigators he didn't the recall hearing the instruction to yield. He said he was focused on calculating performance numbers for the landing, according to the report.

The plane started to taxi.

“The captain recalled he was looking down into the cockpit to visually verify the airplane trim setting as part of the checklist, and when he looked up he saw flight 5047 to the right,” according to the report.

The captain of flight 5155 said he tried to veer left to avoid the other aircraft, and the captain of flight 5047 said he applied brakes immediately before the collision.

Delta declined to comment on the preliminary report other than to say they're fully cooperating with the investigation.