Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions
Via AP news wire
Monday 31 May 2021 05:14
A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when.